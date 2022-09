Pohjoismaisen matkailusymposiumin 30-vuotisjuhlavuosi houkuttelee Porvooseen noin 150 tutkijaa

Popular AI project got a spin-off - AI-TIE Southern Finland begins in this fall 9.9.2022 10:09:59 EEST | Tiedote

AI-TIE Etelä-Suomi project coordinated by Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences will begin this fall. The project, aimed at the growth and business development of SMEs operating in Southern Finland, brings the latest artificial intelligence solutions within the reach of small and medium-sized businesses.