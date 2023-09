Pohjola Vakuutus Oy:lle julkinen varoitus laiminlyönneistä työtapaturma- ja ammattitautilain määräaikasäännösten ja hallintojärjestelmää koskevien säännösten noudattamisessa

IMF published a report on anti-money laundering in Nordic and Baltic countries – supervision could be enhanced by increasing cross-border information exchange 4.9.2023 15:25:00 EEST | Press release

At the request of the Nordic and Baltic countries, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has analysed threats and vulnerabilities stemming from money laundering and terrorist financing in their region. The IMF proposes development of the national risk assessment and the supervisors’ risk assessment primarily by enhancing the analysis of cross-border payments. Furthermore, various sources of information could be used more effectively than presently in the identification of countries involving a high risk of money laundering.