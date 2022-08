Pohjolan piilaakson kattavan 5G-verkon rakennus jatkuu – tällaisia hyötyjä uusi nopea verkko tuo Oulun ja Kempeleen alueelle

Our survey shows that parents want tips on how to manage their children’s phone usage – DNA’s expert encourages them to teach their children digital skills in the same way they would teach them to ride a bike 28.7.2022 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

DNA’s annual School Survey reveals various phenomena relating to how children get and use phones. This year’s survey shows, among other things, that parents of children in various age groups are concerned about the extent to which they should restrict and monitor their children’s use of digital devices, what content is appropriate for their children and how much screen time they should be allowed. According to Vilhelmiina Wahlbeck, SVP, Communications, Sustainability & Brand Development at DNA, the key is to spend time with your children to teach them. It is adults’ responsibility to lead children safely into the digital world.