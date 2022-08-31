Popular AI project got a spin-off - AI-TIE Southern Finland begins in this fall

Artificial intelligence solutions are rapidly becoming more common, but the biggest beneficiaries have been large and multinational companies. Studies around Europe have shown that small and medium-sized companies still find it challenging to utilize artificial intelligence.

Fortunately, the AI-TIE - AI Technology Innovation Ecosystems for Competitiveness of SMEs project, which helped dozens of small and medium-sized companies, will continue in the form of AI-TIE Etelä-Suomi.

The aim of the AI-TIE Etelä-Suomi project is to bring the latest artificial intelligence solutions within the reach of SMEs.

At the same time, it aims to steer the AI ​​discussion from a general level toward industry-specific training, mentoring, and accelerator activities. At the core of it is to renew the business functions of SMEs and increase their turnover to be more profitable.

In Uusimaa and Kymenlaakso

AI-TIE Etelä-Suomi aims to support SMEs in developing and growing their business through the use of AI solutions to innovate, sell and deliver new products and services to their customers.

The project utilizes the expertise of the previously implemented AI-TIE project, as well as the diverse teaching and training materials and online content created in connection with it.

In addition, the project builds the AI competence of management consultants and other experts working with SMEs to improve their ability to communicate effectively about the possibilities of AI.

You can register for the AI-TIE Etelä-Suomi micro-accelerator via the link below:

Information about the project

AI-TIE Etelä-Suomi is an independent project that works alongside the popular AI-TIE - AI Technology Innovation Ecosystems for the Competitiveness of SMEs.

The project is coordinated by Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences and implemented with Laurea University of Applied Sciences. Kotka-Hamina regional development company Cursor works as a communication partner.

Haaga-Helia brings to the consortium its know-how in entrepreneurship, business development, and the methods of digitizing business processes, while Laurea has solid experience in knowledge of innovation ecosystems and joint development.

The operation of the project is managed by the joint steering group of the AI-TIE and AI-TIE Etelä-Suomi projects, which includes:





Finland's Artificial Intelligence Accelerator FAIA

MyData Global

Helsinki Region Chamber of Commerce

Western Uusimaa Chamber of Commerce

Eastern Uusimaa Development Service Posintra

Uudenmaan yrittäjät

NewCo Helsinki

Central Uusimaa Business Development Center KEUKE

Health Capital Helsinki

Healthtech Finland

Chemical Industry Federation of Finland

Sailab MedTech Finland

The project is funded by ERDF (REACT-EU) and Helsinki-Uusimaa Regional Council. The funding is part of the measures implemented by the European Union in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.