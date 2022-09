Premicon edustamalle kiinteistörahastolle Suomen toinen BREEAM-sertifikaatti

PREMICO

Premico is a Finnish real estate investment and development Company established in 1963 with four core business areas: residential private equity funds, real estate development, construction management, and property management together with residential leasing services and rental management.

Together with its partners Premico has established eight residential private equity funds with a total investing capacity of 1,3 billion euros. Premico Residential Fund Ky (Premico Asuntorahasto), established in 2016, owns 969 units of new affordable rental apartments. The 2019 established Premico Residential Fund II (Premico Asuntorahasto II) is pursuing to construct approximately 1700 units of new affordable rental apartments in Finnish growth centers by 2023.

During 2010-2019 Premico has constructed over 3000 new rental apartments mainly in the Helsinki metropolitan area. In 2018 Premico in joint venture with Morgan Stanley acquired 1594 rental apartments located in Finnish growth centers.

Premico is managing over 6000 rental apartments in 20 different cities and is leasing over 1700 apartments annually. Premico employs over 40 real estate business professionals and has its main office in Helsinki.