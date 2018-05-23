President Niinistö attends Georgia’s 100th Anniversary

Office of the President of the Republic

Press release 22/2018

23 May 2018



President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will attend the 100th Anniversary of Georgia’s First Democratic Republic in Tbilisi on 26 May 2018. Other guests will include the presidents of Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Armenia as well as the President of the European Commission.

President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili will receive the guests at the Freedom Square where a ceremony is held. Later in the day, a round-table discussion will be organised at the Parliament of Georgia to discuss the future of Europe and international partnerships in the next hundred years. The visit will conclude with an enactment depicting the first declaration of independence at the National Youth and Children’s Palace.

During his visit, President Niinistö will have bilateral meetings with President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili and President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.

This will be the first visit to Georgia by President Niinistö.