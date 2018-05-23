President Niinistö attends Georgia’s 100th Anniversary
Office of the President of the Republic
Press release 22/2018
23 May 2018
President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will attend the 100th Anniversary of Georgia’s First Democratic Republic in Tbilisi on 26 May 2018. Other guests will include the presidents of Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Armenia as well as the President of the European Commission.
President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili will receive the guests at the Freedom Square where a ceremony is held. Later in the day, a round-table discussion will be organised at the Parliament of Georgia to discuss the future of Europe and international partnerships in the next hundred years. The visit will conclude with an enactment depicting the first declaration of independence at the National Youth and Children’s Palace.
During his visit, President Niinistö will have bilateral meetings with President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili and President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.
This will be the first visit to Georgia by President Niinistö.
Presidentti Niinistö Georgian 100-vuotisjuhliin23.5.2018 15:40 | Tiedote
Tasavallan presidentin kanslia Tiedote 22/2018 23.5.2018 Tasavallan presidentti Sauli Niinistö osallistuu Georgian ensimmäisen demokraattisen valtion 100-vuotisjuhlaan lauantaina 26. toukokuuta 2018 Tbilisissä. Juhlaan osallistuvat myös muun muassa Latvian, Liettuan, Puolan, Slovakian ja Armenian presidentit sekä Euroopan komission puheenjohtaja. Georgian presidentti Giorgi Margvelashvili ottaa vieraat vastaan Vapaudenaukiolla, jossa he osallistuvat juhlaseremoniaan. Päivään kuuluu myös muun muassa parlamentissa järjestettävä pyöreän pöydän keskustelu, jossa pohditaan keinoja aikaansaada hyvinvointia ja vaurautta seuraavan sadan vuoden aikana. Vierailu päättyy Georgian ensimmäistä itsenäisyysjulistusta jäljittelevään esitykseen National Youth and Children's Palacessa. Vierailun aikana presidentti Niinistöllä on kahdenvälinen tapaaminen Georgian presidentti Giorgi Margvelashvilin ja Armenian presidentti Armen Sarkissianin kanssa. Kyseessä on presidentti Niinistön ensimmäinen vierailu Georgiaan.
President Niinistö till Georgiens 100-årsjubileum23.5.2018 15:40 | Tiedote
Republikens presidents kansli Pressmeddelande 22/2018 23.5.2018 Republikens president Sauli Niinistö deltar i 100-årsjubileet av Georgiens första demokratiska stat lördagen den 26 maj 2018 i Tbilisi. I högtiden deltar även bland andra Lettlands, Litauens, Polens, Slovakiens och Armeniens presidenter och ordföranden för Europeiska kommissionen. Georgiens president Giorgi Margvelasjvili tar emot gästerna på Frihetstorget där de deltar i en högtidsceremoni. På dagens program står även en rundabordsdiskussion i parlamentet om olika förfaringssätt för att skapa välmående och välfärd för de följande hundra åren. Besöket avslutas i National Youth and Children’s Palace med en föreställning som återger Georgiens första självständighetsdeklaration. Under besöket har president Niinistö ett bilateralt möte med Georgiens president Giorgi Margvelasjvili och Armeniens president Armen Sarkissian. Detta är president Niinistös första besök i Georgien.
