President Niinistö deltar i FN:s generalförsamling i New York

Speech by President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö at the 100th anniversary of Finland’s constitutional democracy celebration on 10 September 2019 10.9.2019 12:20:00 EEST | Press release

Honourable Mr. Speaker, Honourable Members of Parliament, Ladies and gentlemen, “First and foremost, Parliament is called upon to enter into records the new Constitution Act, which lays down the foundation for the political life of a free, independent Finland,” said K.J. Ståhlberg, the author of the Constitution upon the closure of the 1919 parliamentary session. The legislative process to draft the Constitution Act was the touchstone of the young republic. After the civil war, a wide range of opinions – white and red, monarchist and republican – were voiced, but the objective was common. A united nation which also stood firm in its relations with others. This ambitious undertaking was accomplished successfully. The Constitution Act became a foundation that sustained society. Untypically, it has remained, in its broad outlines, unchanged throughout the decades. Today, we may safely say that this foundation holds up. Finland is one of the world’s most stable countries and ranks high amo