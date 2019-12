President Niinistö diskuterade med president Putin

Speech by the President of the Republic of Finland to the new Government on 10 December 2019 10.12.2019 18:57:13 EET | Press release

Prime Minister, Distinguished Members of Government, I congratulate you, Prime Minister, for the vote of confidence you just received from Parliament. You will be heading the 76th Government since Finland gained its independence. You are assuming responsibility as a result of a quick process. You have received the backing of the majority of Parliament and the government programme is familiar to you and your ministers. The disagreements within the former Government grew too deep. At the same time, the political debate has become heated. The atmosphere is partly tense. The world around is unstable. It is becoming harder and harder to predict developments in world politics. Conditions in Finland are also demanding. It is important for us to find a better dialogue. But it does not mean the absence of pointed and critical debate. It is important to respect the opinions of those who hold a different view. I am fully prepared to support you in all such efforts. The programme you have inherite