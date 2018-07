President Niinistö genomgick lyckat dagkirurgiskt ingrepp

American and Russian presidents to meet at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki 13.7.2018 20:32 | Tiedote

Office of the President of the Republic Press Release 27/2018 13 July 2018 The President of the United States Donald Trump, and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin are to meet at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki on Monday, 16 July 2018. The #HELSINKI2018 meeting will be hosted by the President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö. President Niinistö is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with both presidents on the day. On Monday morning, President Niinistö and Mrs Jenni Haukio will welcome President Trump and Mrs Melania Trump at their official residence in Mäntyniemi. During the presidents’ meeting, Mrs Haukio and Mrs Trump are scheduled to gather for a joint breakfast. The #HELSINKI2018 meeting is scheduled to begin at the Presidential Palace after midday (at approximately 1 pm) with President Niinistö officially welcoming President Putin, followed by President Trump. The bilateral discussions between the Russian and American presidents will take place in the Presidentia