President Niinistö på statsbesök till Kina

President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö’s New Year’s Speech on 1 January 2019 1.1.2019 12:15 | Tiedote

My fellow citizens, Late this autumn, the memorial flame was burning beneath the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. A hundred years had passed since the end of World War I. World leaders joined in silence to commemorate the making of peace that ended a European war. Less than a month later, in the vicinity of the Arc de Triomphe, cars were burning. At the same time, yellow-vested people were on the streets, telling that things were not right for them. Under the Arc de Triomphe, the ostensible unanimity and reconciliation with the past changed into a fierce battle over the life today. This symbolism forces us to ponder. Europe is the most democratic, equal and free continent in the world. Now it has, however, drifted into divisive quarrels over its very own values. * * * If even the best begins to seem disorderly, the prognosis for the entire world looks bleak indeed. The temptation to choose a different path grows. Exporting European values has changed into defending them on home ground. And ar