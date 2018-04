President Niinistö spoke with President Trump

Office of the President of the Republic

Press Release 16/2018

23 April 2018

President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö had a telephone call with President of the United States Donald Trump on 23 April 2018.

The presidents discussed the state of international relations in general and the Arctic region in particular. Finland currently chairs the Arctic Council.

President Niinistö also expressed his hope that President Trump’s meetings with Emmanuel Macron, the President of France and Angela Merkel, the German Chancellor are fruitful.

President Trump again congratulated President Niinistö on his re-election.

The discussion was held on Finland’s initiative.