President Niinistö to attend Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg

Office of the President of the Republic

Press Release 2/2019

17 January 2019

President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will attend the Winter Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France on Wednesday, 23 January 2019.

President Niinistö will address the Assembly, after which the representatives of the Council of Europe member states will have an opportunity to ask questions. Finland currently holds the Presidency of the Council of Europe from 21 November 2018 to 17 May 2019.

During his visit to Strasbourg, President Niinistö is scheduled to meet with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Liliane Maury Pasquier, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović and President of the European Court of Human Rights Guido Raimondi. President Niinistö will also attend a ceremony to mark the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust.