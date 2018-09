President Niinistö to attend the UN General Assembly in New York

The Office of the President of the Republic

Press release 38/2018

14 September 2018

The President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will travel to the United States to attend the opening week of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly on 23–28 September 2018. President Niinistö will also visit Washington, D.C. while in the United States.

On Monday, 24 September, President Niinistö will attend the High-level plenary meeting called Nelson Mandela Peace Summit organised in honour of Nelson Mandela as well as the Welcome Reception hosted by the President of the United States Donald Trump.

President Niinistö will deliver Finland's National Statement at the Opening of the General Debate of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, 25 September. He will also speak at the High-level meeting on action for peacekeeping hosted by UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

On Wednesday, 26 September, President Niinistö will attend the HeForShe event organised by UN Women, the UN agency for gender equality and women’s rights. He has been part of the HeForShe campaign’s group of public leaders since 2015. At the event, President Niinistö will deliver a speech on behalf of the Heads of State and Government belonging to the group. Leaders of the campaign called the IMPACT Champions are committed to advancing the gender equality and encouraging especially men and boys to participate in actions towards equality.

President Niinistö will also attend the One Planet Summit on the mitigation of the effects of climate change hosted by the President of France Emmanuel Macron.

On Thursday, 27 September, President Niinistö will deliver a speech entitled “A Stronger Europe: Our Common Interest” at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C. The event belongs to the Alan and Jane Batkin International Leaders Forum series organised by the Brookings Institution.

President Niinistö's programme will also include several bilateral meetings in both New York and Washington.

President Niinistö will serve as Chair of the Delegation of Finland at the UN General Assembly. The Finnish delegation will also consist of the Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini, Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Anne-Mari Virolainen, and Minister of Social Affairs and Health Pirkko Mattila.