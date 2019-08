President of Russia to make working visit to Finland

Office of the President of the Republic

Press release 23/2019

14 August 2019

President of Russia Vladimir Putin will pay a working visit to Finland on Wednesday, 21 August 2019. The visit will be hosted by President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö.

President Niinistö and President Putin will hold official discussions in the Presidential Palace. In addition to bilateral relations between Finland and Russia, the Presidents will discuss regional and international issues. Following their discussions, the Presidents will hold a joint press conference. The visit will conclude with a dinner at the Suomenlinna Sea Fortress.

President Niinistö and President Putin last met in connection with the Arctic Forum in St. Petersburg in April 2019. President Putin last visited Finland for the #HELSINKI2018 meeting on 16 July 2018.