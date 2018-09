President of the Federal Republic of Germany to make a state visit to Finland

Office of the President of the Republic

Press Release 36/2018

3 September 2018

President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his spouse Mrs Elke Büdenbender will make a state visit to Finland on 17 to 19 September 2018. The visit will be hosted by the President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö together with Mrs Jenni Haukio.

President Niinistö and Mrs Haukio will receive the guests at an official welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace on Monday 17 September. The public may follow the welcoming ceremony from the Market Square at around 10.30, weather permitting.

After the welcoming ceremony, President Niinistö and President Steinmeier will hold their official discussions. Topics will include bilateral relations between Finland and Germany, security in Europe and other topical international issues such as relations with Russia and the United States and the future of democracy.

After the official discussions, the programme will continue with a lunch hosted by the City of Helsinki. On Monday, President Steinmeier will also meet the Speaker of the Parliament Paula Risikko and visit the icebreaker Polaris. The day will conclude with a gala dinner hosted by President Niinistö and Mrs Haukio at the Presidential Palace.

On Tuesday 18 September, President Steinmeier will meet Prime Minister Juha Sipilä at the Prime Minister’s Official Residence, Kesäranta. He will also lay a wreath at the Hietaniemi cemetery and visit Me & MyCity in Espoo and the Suomenlinna Sea Fortress. In the evening, President Steinmeier and Mrs Büdenbender will host a reception at the German Embassy in Finland.

On Wednesday 19 September, President Steinmeier and Mrs Büdenbender will travel to Oulu, where they will visit for example University of Oulu.

President Niinistö and President Steinmeier last met on 11 May 2017 when President Niinistö visited Germany. A previous presidential visit from Germany to Finland took place in 2013, when President Niinistö hosted an official visit by President Joachim Gauck.