Presidentti Niinistö Ahvenanmaalle
Tasavallan presidentti Sauli Niinistö vierailee Ahvenanmaalla keskiviikkona 20. lokakuuta 2021.
Presidentti Niinistö osallistuu Maarianhaminassa Ahvenanmaan demilitarisointia ja neutralisointia koskevaan seminaariin ja pitää sen avajaispuheen. Lisäksi presidentti Niinistö tapaa maakunnan edustajia ja keskustelee heidän kanssaan Ahvenanmaan ajankohtaisista asioista.
Seminaari järjestetään osana Ahvenanmaan itsehallinnon 100-vuotisjuhlavuoden tilaisuuksia. 20. lokakuuta tulee kuluneeksi 100 vuotta Ahvenanmaan demilitarisointia ja neutralisointia koskevan sopimuksen allekirjoittamisesta.
President Niinistö to visit Åland Islands13.10.2021 10:17:30 EEST | Press release
Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 21/2021 13 October 2021 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will visit the Åland Islands on Wednesday 20 October 2021. President Niinistö will attend a seminar on demilitarisation and neutralisation of Åland and deliver its opening speech. President Niinistö will also meet regional representatives and discuss topical issues of the Åland Islands with them. This seminar is one in a series of events organised to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Åland Islands’ autonomy. On 20 October 2021, one hundred years will have passed since the Åland Convention on the demilitarisation and neutralisation was signed.
President Niinistö till Åland13.10.2021 10:16:55 EEST | Tiedote
Republikens presidents kansli Pressmeddelande 21/2021 13.10.2021 Republikens president Sauli Niinistö besöker Åland onsdagen den 20 oktober 2021. President Niinistö deltar i ett seminarium om Ålands demilitarisering och neutralisering i Mariehamn och håller seminariets öppningstal. Dessutom träffar president Niinistö representanter för landskapet och diskuterar aktuella frågor som rör Åland med dem. Seminariet är ett av de evenemang som ordnas för att fira Ålands 100 år av självstyre. Den 20 oktober har 100 år passerat sedan avtalet om Ålands demilitarisering och neutralisering undertecknades.
