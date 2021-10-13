Presidentti Niinistö Ahvenanmaalle

President Niinistö to attend Malmö International Forum on Holocaust 11.10.2021 10:08:34 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 19/2021 11 October 2021 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will attend Malmö International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Antisemitism on Wednesday, 13 October 2021. The event will be hosted by Stefan Löfven, Prime Minister of Sweden. Remember ReAct Forum will be attended by heads of state and government, researchers, experts and civil society representatives from around 50 countries. President Niinistö will address the Forum and also have bilateral meetings with other heads of state. The Forum was to take place in 2020, 75 years after the end of the Second World War and the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. It also marked 20 years since the first Stockholm International Forum on the Holocaust, and the establishment of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA). Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Malmö Forum was postponed by one year.