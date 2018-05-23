Presidentti Niinistö Georgian 100-vuotisjuhliin

The theme of the Kultaranta talks: the future of the international system 14.5.2018 14:55 | Tiedote

Office of the President of the Republic Press release 20/2018 14 May 2018 The Kultaranta talks on 17-18 June 2018 will concentrate on the future of the international system, international organisations and sustainable development. Hosted by President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö at Kultaranta in Naantali, the event focusing on foreign and security policy is now being held for the sixth time. The event will begin on Sunday evening with a discussion on the international system that is now being put to the test. Held in English, the discussion on the topic “Power and strength or a shared order?” will look for ways to restore trust and agency in the rules-based world. Monday morning’s programme will involve a discussion on the pressure for change in the European Union. What will become of the EU and what are Finland’s plans regarding the union? The Kultaranta talks will conclude with a discussion on the relationship between the economy and the environment. The panellists will