Presidentti Niinistö isännöi Pohjoismaiden ja Yhdysvaltojen huippukokouksen Helsingissä

Speech by President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö to the resigned Government at the Presidential Palace on 20 June 2023 20.6.2023 16:05:48 EEST | Press release

Esteemed Member of Parliament Marin I thank you for your kind words. I would also like to thank you and your entire Government for the work you have done and for the work we have done together during these difficult years. When appointing your Government in December 2019, I said that the world around us is unstable and that it is becoming harder and harder to predict developments in world politics. This prediction turned out to be true in many ways during your government term. First COVID-19 and then the Russian war in Ukraine showed in tangible way how surprising the world is and what kind of instability, even dangers, this causes. Still, even though the circumstances have been difficult, we have succeeded in securing the most important thing: the security of Finland and its people. Like before, we Finns have tackled these crises together. Finland is capable of rapid and efficient decision-making even under exceptional circumstances. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a state of emergency