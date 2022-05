Presidentti Niinistö keskusteli turvallisuusratkaisusta eduskunnan puhemiehistön ja puoluejohtajien kanssa

The President of the Republic of Finland has been discharged from hospital 27.4.2022 14:34:07 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 25/2022 27 April 2022 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö has returned to Mäntyniemi following in-hospital monitoring at Meilahti. His recovery from pneumonia will continue at home. He is feeling well and will continue to work remotely from Mäntyniemi. Possible changes to the President’s programme will be announced separately.