Presidentti Niinistö keskusteli Yhdysvaltain presidentti Bidenin ja Ruotsin pääministeri Anderssonin kanssa

Statement by President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö on 28 June 2022 28.6.2022 21:59:25 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 41/2022 28 June 2022 Today in Madrid, before the beginning of the NATO Summit, we had a thorough meeting with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister of Sweden Magdalena Andersson, facilitated by Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg. As a result of that meeting, our foreign ministers signed a trilateral memorandum which confirms that Türkiye will at the Madrid Summit this week support the invitation of Finland and Sweden to become members of NATO. The concrete steps of our accession to NATO will be agreed by the NATO Allies during the next two days, but that decision is now imminent. Our joint memorandum underscores the commitment of Finland, Sweden and Türkiye to extend their full support against threats to each other’s security. Us becoming NATO Allies will further strengthen this commitment. Over the past weeks, Türkiye has raised its concerns over the threat of terrorism. Finland has constan