Presidentti Niinistö keskusteli Yhdysvaltain presidentti Bidenin kanssa

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 33/2021 25 November 2021 The coronavirus situation in Finland has deteriorated rapidly. Restrictions have tightened since last week and it is anticipated that they will tighten further. Throughout the pandemic, the Office of the President of the Republic of Finland has observed in its activities particular caution as well as the existing coronavirus restrictions and recommendations. Unfortunately, there is a gap in the law that prevents requiring and checking COVID-19 passports at official public sector events, such as the Independence Day Reception. Due to the combined impact of the deteriorating situation with COVID in recent days and the COVID-19 passport regulations, we have unfortunately had to cancel the reception at the Presidential Palace on 6 December 2021. The event for war veterans and members of the Lotta Svärd has also been cancelled for health security reasons. We extend our deepest apologies to those invite