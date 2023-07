Presidentti Niinistö Naton huippukokoukseen Vilnaan

Speech by President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö to the new Government at the Presidential Palace on 20 June 2023 20.6.2023 16:19:16 EEST | Press release

Esteemed Prime Minister, Distinguished Members of Government I congratulate you, Prime Minister, on the confidence that Parliament has placed in you. You will be heading the 77th Government since Finland gained its independence. Your Government begins its term of office at a very difficult time. The war in Ukraine has shifted to a new, more intensive phase. The future and security of Europe are being put to the test. Finland must be able to continue its strong support for Ukraine as part of the common Western front, while taking good care of our own national defence. Each country maximizes its own security. And so does Finland. But we no longer do this work alone but as part of NATO alliance. As a new NATO member, we have a major task in integrating our defence with the collective NATO defence and deterrence. You have also other challenges ahead of you: The state of the Finnish economy is weak. We need to seek new growth and keep up with the latest technological development. Know-how a