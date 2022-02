Presidentti Niinistö osallistuu etäyhteydellä Naton huippukokoukseen

President Niinistö met with the chairs of parties elected to Parliament 21.2.2022 12:37:03 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 4/2022 21 February 2022 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö met with the chairs of parties elected to Parliament again on Monday, 21 February 2022. In his introduction, President Niinistö briefed the chairs on his views on the current international political conflict, Ukraine and the demands made by Russia as well as the various options for resolving the situation. In addition, the President gave his views on Finland’s security policy discussion and the related attitude towards NATO. In particular, President Niinistö emphasised the broad strengthening of the resilience of society. New technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum technology are also creating new, asymmetric threats. They, as well as the larger hybrid entity, require a new kind of security approach and the protection of critical infrastructure. For this reason, too, it is important that the Finnish information society remains int