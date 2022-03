Presidentti Niinistö osallistuu JEF-maiden päämieskokoukseen Lontoossa

President Niinistö spoke with Russian President Putin 11.3.2022 15:29:31 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 14/2022 11 March 2022 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö had a phone call with President of Russia Vladimir Putin on Friday, 11 March 2022. In the conversation that focused exclusively on the war in Ukraine, President Niinistö stressed the worsening catastrophe and the deep human suffering in Ukraine, which also has a strong influence on the public opinion in the West. President Niinistö underscored the need to achieve an immediate ceasefire and to ensure a safe evacuation of civilians through humanitarian corridors. In addition, President Niinistö drew attention on the safety and security of the nuclear energy facilities in Ukraine. President Niinistö told about the conversation he had had earlier on the same day with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and brought up, once more, President Zelensky’s preparedness to talk directly with President Putin.