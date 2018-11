Presidentti Niinistö Pariisin rauhanfoorumiin

President of Kazakhstan to make an official visit to Finland 10.10.2018 12:38 | Tiedote

The Office of the President of the Republic Press Release 41/2018 10 October 2018 The President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, will make an official visit to Finland on Wednesday, 17 October 2018. The visit will be hosted by President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö. The visit will begin with a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace. After the ceremony, President Niinistö and President Nazarbayev will hold discussions about the bilateral affairs between Finland and Kazakhstan, as well as international issues such as relations with the United States, China and Russia. Afterwards, the Presidents will hold a joint press conference. In the afternoon, President Nazarbayev will lay a wreath at the Hietaniemi cemetery and visit the technology company Nokia. President Niinistö and President Nazarbayev last met in June 2017, when President Niinistö visited the Astana World Expo in Kazakhstan. The Presidents have also met previously when President Niinistö visited Kazakhst