Presidentti Niinistö puhuu Euroopan turvallisuudesta Münchenin turvallisuuskonferenssissa lauantaina keskipäivällä

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 6/2023 16 February 2023 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will attend the international Munich Security Conference in Germany on 17–18 February 2023. President Niinistö will participate in a panel discussion on NATO, security and partnerships in Europe on the main stage of the conference on Saturday 18 February together with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, President of Moldova Maia Sandu and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen. On Saturday evening, President Niinistö will deliver the acceptance speech at the Ewald von Kleist Award ceremony. This year, the Munich Security Conference has awarded the prestigious prize to Finland and Sweden for their historic decision to apply for NATO membership. Prime Minister Sanna Marin, Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson and former Prime Minister of Sweden Magdalena Andersson will also attend the event. During the conference, President Niinistö’s