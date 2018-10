Presidentti Niinistö Rovaniemelle

Keynote Address by President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö at the Brookings Institution in Washington D.C. on 27th September 2018 27.9.2018 19:19 | Tiedote

A Stronger Europe: Our Common Interest Like many of my colleagues, I spent the past few days at the UN General Assembly. The sentiment I took away from the speeches and discussions there is not new, but it became much clearer: we are experiencing a fundamental transformation in international relations. The balance of power is changing. The credibility of institutions is being tested. And completely new challenges pile up on top of existing ones. While there are reasons for hope and optimism, fear and pessimism often seem to outweigh them. We are leaving many familiar things behind us, and the visibility ahead of us is very limited. That leads to uncertainty. And uncertainty and insecurity go hand in hand. This combination can be corrosive to the very fabric of our societies. We are rapidly losing our sense of community, a spirit of belonging, both domestically and internationally. Turning inward, we risk forgetting the value of working together. Let me be very clear: this is a dangerou