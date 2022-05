Presidentti Niinistö tapaa Viron presidentti Karisin

President Niinistö held discussions on the security solutions with the Speaker and Deputy Speakers of Parliament and party leaders 5.5.2022 13:59:54 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 26/2022 5 May 2022 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö met with the Speaker and Deputy Speakers of Parliament, the Chairs of the Foreign Affairs and Defence Committees, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and the leaders of parties elected to Parliament on Thursday, 5 May. The meeting focused on the Government report on changes in the security environment and the strengthening of Finland’s security. President Niinistö: “I feel that the work that began in this group on 10 March is receiving its finishing touches. I want to thank everyone who contributed to this work. We again had an in-depth discussion on the ongoing report process and its next steps. I have said that I will state my position on Finland’s NATO membership no later than 12 May. The picture of the current situation is shared. We are proceeding systematically and together. The goal is clear: ensuring Finland’s security in all circumstances.” “In m