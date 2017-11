Presidentti Niinistö tapaa Yhdysvaltain puolustusministeri James Mattisin

The Duke of Cambridge will visit Finland 17.10.2017 12:00 | Tiedote

The Office of the President of the RepublicPress release 58/201717 October 2017 The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, will pay a visit to Finland on 29 – 30 November 2017. The visit will be hosted by President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö. More details on the programme will be published closer to the date of the visit.