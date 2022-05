Presidentti Niinistö tapaa yhdysvaltalaisia senaattoreita

President Niinistö to meet U.S. senators 15.5.2022 15:53:19 EEST | Press Invitation

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 33/2022 15 May 2022 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will meet United States Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican Senators John Barrasso, Susan Collins and John Cornyn in Helsinki on Monday, 16 May 2022. At their meeting, the President and the Senators will discuss, among other things, Finland’s security policy solutions, U.S. support for Finland’s NATO membership as well as Russian warfare in Ukraine. The visit of the Senators in Finland is hosted by U.S. Ambassador to Finland Douglas Hickey. Notes for the media (not for publication) Following the meeting between President Niinistö and the senators, an opportunity for a doorstep interview will be arranged at Mäntyniemi. The media will also have a photo opportunity in connection with the meeting. Representatives of the media who wish to attend should submit their accreditation request no later than Monday 16 May by 8 am via the follow