Presidentti Niinistö tapasi eduskuntaan valittujen puolueiden puheenjohtajia

Speech by President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö at the opening of Parliament on 2 February 2022 2.2.2022 14:15:00 EET | Press release

Free for publication on 2 February 2022 at 14 hrs 15 Finnish time Check against delivery Mr Speaker, Honoured representatives of the Finnish nation, We live in a country cited as the happiest country in the world. And indeed, a lot of things are well here. This is a good thing to remind ourselves of every now and then. Gratitude is not known as a particularly Finnish virtue, but we owe a great deal of thanks to those who have built our well-being and those protecting it. In my opinion, this includes all Finnish people. Of course, there is also always room for improvement. Building a society, no matter how stable it is, requires constant effort. On the other hand, defending common achievements, no matter how widely celebrated they are, requires constant vigilance. The time we live in does not make the task easy. But it does make the task necessary. We have serious concerns, both domestically and internationally. The coronavirus continues to test us. The threat of war is growing at the b