Presidentti Niinistö tarkastaa Puolustusvoimien paikallispuolustusharjoituksen ja vierailee Porvoossa

President Niinistö to inspect Finnish Defence Forces' local defence exercise and visit Porvoo

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 12/2022 8 March 2022 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will visit Porvoo on Thursday, 10 March 2022. The visit will begin with an inspection of the Guard Jaeger Regiment’s local defence exercise Kehä 1/22. President Niinistö will review the activities of the local battalion and have discussions with Defence Forces personnel and the various authorities and reservists participating in the exercise. The objective of the exercise, held on 6–11 March, is to develop the operating capabilities of local forces and to drill inter-agency cooperation. After the inspection, President Niinistö will meet with representatives of the City of Porvoo at the City Hall. The meeting will focus on current issues in the Porvoo region. In addition, President Niinistö will meet with Porvoo’s youth council members and discuss with them youth council activities and matters concerning young people.