Presidentti Niinistö työvierailulle Viroon

Statement by President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö at the 77th General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly, New York, 20 September 2022 20.9.2022 20:41:40 EEST | Press release

Mr President, Secretary-General, Distinguished Delegates, Ladies and Gentlemen, I would like to start by congratulating Mr. Csaba Kőrösi for his election as the President of the seventy-seventh session of the General Assembly. I also want to thank Secretary-General António Guterres for his determined and skillful leadership of the United Nations. You can both count on Finland’s steadfast support for your important work during these exceptional times. As the topic of this session states, the challenges we are facing are interlocking. Russia is waging a brutal war in Ukraine. The ripple effects of that war are already far-reaching and severe. They are compounding the pre-existing problems faced by the international community. A triple crisis of energy, food security and finance is weighing especially heavily on vulnerable countries. Countries that are already suffering the most from the climate crisis and the covid-19 pandemic. This truly is a watershed moment. As we gather here, we have