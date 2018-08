Presidentti Niinistö viettää syntymäpäiviään työn merkeissä

President Niinistö to make a working visit to Russia 10.8.2018 15:03 | Tiedote

Office of the President of the Republic Press Release 30/2018 10 August 2018 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will make a working visit to Russia and meet President of Russia Vladimir Putin in Sochi on 22 August 2018. The meeting will take place at President Putin’s Sochi residence. During the working visit, the presidents will discuss current international, regional and bilateral topics. Following their discussions and working lunch, the presidents will hold a joint press conference. President Niinistö and President Putin last met in conjunction with the #HELSINKI2018 meeting on 16 July 2018.