Presidentti Niinistö YK:n yleiskokoukseen New Yorkiin

President Niinistö to attend the UN General Assembly in New York 14.9.2018 09:45 | Tiedote

The Office of the President of the Republic Press release 38/2018 14 September 2018 The President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will travel to the United States to attend the opening week of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly on 23–28 September 2018. President Niinistö will also visit Washington, D.C. while in the United States. On Monday, 24 September, President Niinistö will attend the High-level plenary meeting called Nelson Mandela Peace Summit organised in honour of Nelson Mandela as well as the Welcome Reception hosted by the President of the United States Donald Trump. President Niinistö will deliver Finland's National Statement at the Opening of the General Debate of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, 25 September. He will also speak at the High-level meeting on action for peacekeeping hosted by UN Secretary-General António Guterres. On Wednesday, 26 September, President Niinistö will attend the HeForShe event organised by UN Women, the UN agen