Presidentti Niinistö YK:n yleiskokoukseen New Yorkiin

President Niinistö to attend the UN General Assembly in New York 17.9.2021 10:04:39 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press Release 17/2021 17 September 2021 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will travel to New York to attend the opening week of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly on 20–21 September 2021. President Niinistö will deliver Finland’s National Statement at the General Debate of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, 21 September. In addition, he will attend the opening of the General Assembly and have bilateral meetings with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and other heads of state and government. Events of the General Assembly High Level Week will also be held virtually this year. President Niinistö’s programme includes video speech for example at the Food Systems Summit hosted by the UN Secretary-General on Thursday, 23 September, which seeks to reform the way the world produces and consumes food in a sustainable manner as part of the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. President Niinistö