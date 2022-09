Presidentti Niinistölle Atlantic Council -järjestön palkinto

President Niinistö to UN General Assembly in New York and Washington 13.9.2022 17:07:42 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 46/2022 13 September 2022 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will travel 19–25 September to the United States, where he will lead the Finnish delegation, to attend the opening week of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly. During his trip, President Niinistö will also visit Washington D.C. President Niinistö will deliver Finland’s National Statement at the Opening of the General Debate of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, 20 September. He will also attend a high-level event on the Christchurch Call against terrorism and extremism, which has been convened by French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern. In addition, the President will deliver a video speech at a high-level preparatory event for the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP 15). On Wednesday, 21 September, President Niinistö will participate in a meeting of the Friends of the Comprehensive Nucl