Presidenttipari Naantalin Kultarantaan

President Niinistö to make virtual visits to four municipalities across Finland 5.6.2020 13:52:52 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic Press Release 16/2020 5 June 2020 Next week, President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will visit four municipalities by remote connection. President Niinistö will visit Taipalsaari and Tampere on Wednesday, 10 June and Suonenjoki and Seinäjoki on Friday, 12 June 2020. The exceptional spring has impacted Finns in many ways. During the visits, President Niinistö will meet local leaders and representatives of the business community and higher education. The discussions will focus on the local experiences of municipalities of different sizes and populations in adapting to the coronavirus pandemic, the current situation in municipalities and other current issues. In Taipalsaari, President Niinistö will also visit the Sarviniemi hiking area. In Tampere, he will meet the leaders and students of the Tampere University Community, which consists of the University of Tampere and the Tampere University of Applied Sciences. In Suonenjoki and Seinäj