Presidenttipari Naantalin Kultarantaan

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 35/2022 25 May 2022 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will host the Kultaranta Talks on 12–13 June 2022. This year, the title of this foreign and security policy discussion event is “Responsible, strong and stable Nordic region”. The talks will begin on 12 June with speeches by President Niinistö and Sunday evening’s main guest as well as their discussion on Finland’s NATO membership. There will be two public discussions on Monday, 13 June. The theme of the morning’s discussion is the Nordic model and cooperation. The Kultaranta Talks will conclude with a discussion on Finland’s changing security policy. About a hundred participants from various sectors of society have been invited to Kultaranta. The opening discussion and the first panel discussion will be held in English, as international guests will also be present. Panellists will be announced closer to the event. Yleisradio will broadcast the main d