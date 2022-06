Presidenttipari osallistuu Ahvenanmaan itsehallinnon 100-vuotisjuhliin

Presidential couple arrive at Kultaranta, Naantali 1.6.2022 12:27:34 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 36/2022 1 June 2022 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö and Mrs Jenni Haukio with their family arrive at Kultaranta, the President’s summer residence, on Friday, 3 June 2022. During the summer, the President of the Republic works mainly at Kultaranta. The biggest event of the early summer is the Kultaranta Talks, hosted by President Niinistö on 12–13 June. The City of Naantali will host a welcoming reception for the presidential couple at the marina (Kilta jetty) on Sunday evening, 5 June at 6.30 p.m. At the same time, President Niinistö and Mrs Haukio will also meet the public. This year, a sculpture exhibition Shapes of nature, organised in cooperation with the Alfred Kordelin Foundation, will be on display in the Kultaranta park. The exhibition opens on Wednesday, 8 June and features works inspired by the shapes of plants and fruit and the use of natural materials. The theme of last year’s sculpture exh