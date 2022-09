Presidenttipari osallistuu Tanskan kuningattaren vallassaolon 50-vuotisjuhlallisuuksiin Kööpenhaminassa

Speech by President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö at the Ambassadors’ Conference on 23 August 2022 23.8.2022 11:43:28 EEST | Press release

Esteemed Heads of Missions, ladies and gentlemen, After a long interval, we meet again in the same physical location. Now that the pandemic finally allows it, this format is again familiar and safe. But the world around us is anything but. Even though a state of peace prevails in Finland, we have been living in a time of war in Europe for six months. The impacts of the war of aggression Russia is waging in Ukraine are immense. Their depth, extent and longevity is difficult to exaggerate. A return to the old and familiar is nowhere in sight, for any of us. Not for Finland, not for Europe, not for the world. Now, if not before, the old truth has become clear: the essential task of our foreign policy is taking care of Finnish security. This has also been the case for the past year, and it will remain so in the future. Faced with the unknown, we must strengthen our security with determination and on a long-term basis. It is our common mission. * * * “You can get used to anything, but this