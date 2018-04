Presidenttipari ottaa vastaan perinteiset vapputervehdykset

Statement of President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö on the missile strike on Syria 14.4.2018 10:52 | Tiedote

Office of the President of the Republic Press release 14/2018 14 April 2018 The missile strike on Syria conducted by the United States, Great Britain and France was limited as expected. The strike was a reaction to the use of a chemical weapon last weekend. The aim of the missile strike was also to prevent a further violation of the prohibition of the use of chemical weapons. The missiles hit selected targets. I believe Russia will keep its possible reactions measured. However, the escalation of the situation creates a danger of the conflict expanding. There are indications that contacts across the frontlines have been maintained on some level despite the harsh public statements. Strengthening dialogue is now of utmost importance.