Press conference on Tue 20 Aug at 10 am: Adel Abidin's video work Michael explores the fan culture of our time

Welcome to the press conference for Adel Abidin's installation Michael. The event is held at EMMA’s Aitio Space (2nd floor) on Tuesday August 20th at 10 am. EMMA’s Chief Curator Arja Miller and artist Adel Abidin will introduce the exhibition.

Adel Abidin’s video installation Michael is a sarcastic exploration of our time, which revolves around the glorification of money and fame. The pop star is compared to a prophet who has a flock of followers, all following him blindly. Iraqi-Finnish Adel Abidin (b. 1973) explores cultural collisions and power relations in his art. In his works, he frequently draws on pop culture imagery.

The videoinstallation is on display at EMMA's Areena Space, a showroom for experimental, cross-disciplinary and process-form art.

The press conference is held in Finnish and English. Coffee service.

RSVP and interview requests by August 14th: asta.teravainen@emmamuseum.fi