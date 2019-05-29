Press conference, Thu 13 June at 11:00: Silent Beauty – Nordic and East-Asian Interaction

You are cordially invited to the press conference for the exhibition Silent Beauty. The event will be held in the Ateneum Hall on Thursday 13 June at 11:00. After the press conference, the exhibition on the Ateneum’s third floor will be open for preview until 14:00.

The event will be opened by the Museum Director of the Ateneum, Marja Sakari. The exhibition will be presented by its curator Anne-Maria Pennonen, the Curator of the Ateneum. The event will be in Finnish and English. Complimentary coffee.

To book your place at the event, register by Tuesday 11 June at: pressconference@ateneum.fi



Silent Beauty – Nordic and East-Asian Interaction

From 14 June to 6 October 2019

The Silent Beauty exhibition spotlights interaction between the Nordic and East Asian countries in the twentieth century. Although the focus is on Finnish, Swedish and Japanese art, Nordic artists and designers also took influences from China and Korea. And there was a mutual dialogue between east and west, as East Asian artists were also inspired by Nordic art and architecture. This year marks the centenary of Finnish-Japanese diplomatic ties. This exhibition celebrates our countries’ ongoing active interaction.

Silent Beauty is a continuation of the exhibition Japanomania in the Nordic Countries 1875–1918, which was seen at the Ateneum in spring 2016. The artists featured in the exhibition include Heidi Blomstedt, Shoji Hamada, Erkki Heikkilä, Rune Jansson, Aimo Kanerva, Carl Kylberg, Maija and Ahti Lavonen, Bernard Leach, Ufan Lee, Ulla Rantanen, Kyllikki Salmenhaara, Key Sato, Helene Schjerfbeck, Jaakko Sievänen, Per Stenius, Zao Wou-Ki and Samiro Yunoki.

Ateneum Summer Party 14 June – free admission

Everyone is welcome to join us in celebrating the opening of the Silent Beauty exhibition on Fri 14 June, 10:00–18:00. Free admission! Explore the Silent Beauty and Stories of Finnish Art exhibitions, participate in a flower workshop, enjoy choral singing in the main stairwell, or let loose to the beat of Finnish pop hits. The audience is also invited to listen to the opening speeches for the exhibition in the Ateneum courtyard at 16:00. View the full programme

