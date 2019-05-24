PRESS INVITATION: A Record Year for the MPD Event in Tampere – More Participants, More Partners and More up-to-date Industry News than Ever Before

Top Finnish and European industry influencers gather at Finland’s most significant industry event, MPD, at Tampere’s TähtiAreena from June 4th to June 6th. The MPD is bigger, more impressive and more interesting than ever before. The MPD has also reached its own record high number of participants: almost 1000 top representatives of the digitalizing industry, from 23 countries, will arrive in Tampere. The main theme of this super timely event is ecosystem economy.

Press Invitation 24.5.2019

‘During this time of Brexit and nascent trade wars the significance of ecosystems, both domestically and globally, is growing as we speak. The opportunities offered by digitalization in the platform economy are critical as it is specifically ecosystems that can provide the gateway to global success’, describes Tomas Hedenborg, the President of Orgalim, the European Technology Industries association, who is also the Chair of the MPD Organizing Committee.

In addition to the all-time-high number of participants, the number of MPD partners has also reached a new record: 70 leading manufacturing companies, research organizations and other knowledge organizations have already become partners. The Finnish industry’s best expertise is widely represented. An exceptionally large number of participants represent the top management of large organizations and the best expertise in general. The number of start-up partners has doubled.

TähtiAreena will fill up with super interesting topics. Professor Hermann Simon, recognized as one of Europe’s most influential management gurus, will arrive from Germany. Kazuo Yano, Doctor of artificial intelligence, who rose to world fame when working at Hitachi will come to Tampere from Japan.

The program is of extremely high-quality from start to finish. In the closing seminar the future of Europe’s and Finland’s manufacturing industry will be analyzed from an ecosytem point-of-view by, among others, the Vice Chairman of the Board of Kone, Jussi Herlin, the CEO of Ponsse, Juho Nummela, the fresh CEO of Etla, Aki Kangasharju as well as Michael May, a member of the EU’s AI group and the Head of Technology at Siemens.

In the MPD’s Future Work Area partners such as Fastems and Wapice will demo their new solutions. Surprises are also in store!

The final of the MPIDEA competition, aiming to create new jobs in Finland through new ideas, innovations, products and services, culminates at the end of the opening day. The finalists will pitch their proposals and the judges, lead by Juho Romakkaniemi, the CEO of the Finland Chamber of Commerce, will announce the winner. The world’s leading consulting company, McKinsey & Company, will award the winner with access to its exclusive 5-month Growth Accelerator Program, offering the winner a one-off opportunity to achieve global success.

‘Both the MPD in itself as well as the super exciting MPIDEA competition are of thrillingly high quality this year. The MPD’s large number of participants as well as the superior quality of the participants is a big compliment for us organizers. It is very rewarding to be part of building such a high-class and visionary event. At the MPD everyone gets to absorb new information and to consider more promising paths for the digitalizing industry’, states Harri Kulmala, the CEO of DIMECC Ltd.

DIMECC Ltd. is the Finnish industry’s and research organizations’ most significant innovation ecosystem and the main organizer of MPD.

The entire MPD programme can be found here: http://www.mpdays.com/

MPD’s strategic partners are:

ALSO Finland Ltd., Beckhoff Oy, Business Finland, DIMECC Ltd., Etteplan PLC, Fastems Ltd., Intelligent Industry, McKinsey & Company, Siemens Ltd., Technology Industries of Finland, Tampere University, VTT, Wapice Ltd.

Media registration for MPD event, additional info for media, interview requests

Jussi Seppälä, +358 50 529 4562, jussi.seppala@hopiasepat.fi, Janina Granholm, +358 40 934 8540, janina.granholm@hopiasepat.fi or Mikko Norros, +358 40 547 6280, mikko.norros@hopiasepat.fi

MPD leaders’ contact info

Tomas Hedenborg, Chair, MPD Organisation Committee, +358 50 310 1999, tomas.hedenborg@fastems.com

Reijo Tuokko, MPD Programme Chair, +358 40 849 0270, reijo.tuokko@dimecc.com

Harri Kulmala, CEO, DIMECC Ltd, +358 40 840 6380, harri.kulmala@dimecc.com

Follow on social media: #MPDAYS, #MPIDEA