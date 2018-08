Pressinbjudan: Den österbottniska PPP-Botnia -studien visar på nya möjligheter att individualisera behandling vid diabetes

Scandinavia’s first female imam Sherin Khankan is giving an open lecture at the University of Helsinki 27.8.2018 08:57 | Kutsu

Imam Sherin Khankan is visiting the University of Helsinki on August, 31 giving a lecture on "Women and the Future of Islam. Islamic Feminism and Muslim Reform in the West. '9 Theses of Muslim Reform' based on Islamic Principles of Justice".