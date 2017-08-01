1.8.2017 11:00 | Business Wire

The online print shop UNITEDPRINT SE, which also includes, among others, the renowned brand print24.com, is greatly reducing delivery times across the whole of Europe and is already delivering products within 1 day!

With immediate effect, print24.com is offering even quicker delivery times, not just in Germany but throughout Europe! Numerous Top sellers, including, for example, Flyers, Postcards and Posters, are now available even more quickly. From now on, print24 customers will receive the products in question within three days via standard delivery, two days via express delivery and even within 1 day via priority shipping – true to the motto “3...2...1...done!”

“Owing to the new delivery times and the possibility of already having products delivered via standard delivery within three days at no extra charge, our customers have even more flexibility when it comes to important orders or orders placed at short notice”, says Ali Jason Bazooband, Managing Director for Innovation/Marketing at print24.com.

print24.com is a UNITEDPRINT SE brand, a global and innovation-oriented e-commerce company for print and media. As one of Europe’s leading online print shops, UNITEDPRINT SE employs a staff of around 700 people and operates the renowned brands print24, Easyprint, Unitedprint, getprint, printwhat, FIRSTPRINT, DDK PRINT BIG, infowerk, and Unitedprint Shop Services (USS) in 26 locations worldwide (in Germany, 21 other European countries, and in Brazil, China, Canada, and the US). In addition to the standard print products, Unitedprint provides its customers with high-quality products and services ranging from textile printing, photo printing, large-format, advertising material, advertising equipment and the hospitality/gastronomy sectors.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170801005724/en/

Contact information

unitedprint.com SE

Marcel Sohrmann

0049 (0)351 / 27225388

presse@unitedprint.com