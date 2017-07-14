Prof. Stephen Wilhite Named AURAK Provost
16.7.2017 10:00 | Business Wire
The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) has this week announced Prof. Steven C. Wilhite as the university’s new provost and vice president for academic affairs and student success.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170716005019/en/
New AURAK Provost, Prof. Stephen Wilhite (Photo: ME NewsWire).
Prof. Wilhite, who joins the university in time for the 2017/18 academic year, brings a wealth of experience to the role. He served as provost at Widener University, Philadelphia, since 2011, as well as a period as interim president from 2015 to 2016. He also served a number of other leadership positions at Widener, such as associate provost for graduate studies, and dean of the School of Human Service Professions.
Commenting on the new appointment, AURAK president, Prof. Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim stated, “We have made significant progress over the last year, culminating in the university being granted candidacy by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). In Prof. Wilhite, we have another outstanding administrator joining our team, who will no doubt significantly contribute to the advancement of AURAK and the attainment of our goals.”
Originally from Tennessee, Prof. Wilhite earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Emory University, Atlanta, U.S., where he graduated with highest honors. Upon completion of his undergraduate studies, he was awarded a Marshall Scholarship to attend the University of Oxford, England, earning a Ph.D. in Human Experimental Psychology.
Prof. Wilhite was a participant in a year-long institute for New Chief Academic Officers with the American Council on Education, attended the Management and Leadership in Education Institute at Harvard University, and had a two-year post-doctoral fellowship at the University of Illinois.
With AURAK striving for SACSCOC institutional accreditation, Prof. Wilhite also has invaluable experience. He has been a member of accreditation site visit teams for the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.
Prof. Wilhite authored the book, Learning and Memory: The Basis of Behavior (1992) and edited the book, Civic Engagement and Service Learning in a Metropolitan University: Multiple Approaches and Perspectives (2011). In total, he has more than thirty publications and has presented more than fifty scholarly papers.
Prof. Wilhite’s current research interests include applied cognitive psychology and educational psychology, especially in relation to civic and community engagement, emotional competence, higher education leadership, and faculty development.
