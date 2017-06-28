PSE Releases Significant gPROMS Processbuilder Update

28.6.2017 20:36 | Business Wire

Process Systems Enterprise (PSE), the Advanced Process Modelling company, today released a significant update to gPROMS ProcessBuilder, its leading advanced process modelling platform for optimising design and operation of process plants.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170628006173/en/

gPROMS ProcessBuilder provides a unified modelling environment across the plant, with powerful analysis and optimisation features for dealing with risk and uncertainty (Graphic: Business Wire)

gPROMS ProcessBuilder is a unified equation-oriented process modelling environment for applications across the plant, from complex catalytic reaction and separation to wastewater treatment and utilities. The new version 1.2 updates ProcessBuilder’s steady-state and dynamic process modelling capabilities, and adds a new high-fidelity rate-based separation model library as well as new libraries for wastewater treatment plant design and design and operational analysis of site utilities systems. A new Olefins library enables detailed modelling and optimisation of ethylene plant cracking furnaces.

ProcessBuilder 1.2 also beings a step change in the ability to include detailed reactor models within process flowsheets for simultaneous design and economic optimisation of reactor and separation sections. PSE’s industry-leading Fixed-Bed Catalytic Reactor library has been significantly upgraded, and a new Trickle-Bed Reactor library now allows design of wetted-surface catalytic reactions such as benzene hydrogenation, hydrotreating and Fischer-Tropsch synthesis.

Built on PSE’s state-of-the art gPROMS® 5.0 modelling platform, ProcessBuilder 1.2 also includes powerful new features such as global system analysis (GSA) and high-performance computing (HPC). GSA enables easy, systematic exploration of the complex process decision space using high-fidelity models, making it possible to rapidly assess risks under uncertainty and screen and rank process design and operation alternatives.

HPC brings new power for computationally-intensive calculations, allowing users fully to exploit multi-processor/multi-core machines in order to accelerate large-scale optimisation and GSA applications. A new dynamic solver accelerates execution of dynamic simulation, optimisation and parameter estimation activities by factors of up to 5.

Costas Pantelides, PSE CEO, says “Our mission is to put powerful tools in the hands of sophisticated users who want to move beyond the heat-and-material balance capabilities of traditional process simulators. A major thrust of current developments is the support of high-value applications capable of significantly improving process economics. Next generation large-scale optimisation and analysis techniques mean that it is now possible to revisit many processes that were considered already optimised, and generate substantial new value.”

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170628006173/en/

Contact information

Process Systems Enterprise

Kate Burness +44-20-8563-0888

k.burness@psenterprise.com

Editors: www.psenterprise.com/news/pr170628