PSMF Convenes the International Patient Safety Community for its 2017 Midyear Planning Meeting at Inova Center for Personalized Health

The Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF) brought together over 100 medical care providers, hospital administrators, and patient safety experts and advocates to discuss ongoing challenges and refine patient safety solutions at its fifth annual Midyear Planning Meeting. The day-long, invitation-only “working meeting” was co-convened with Inova Heart & Vascular Institute at the Inova Center for Personalized Health in Falls Church, Virginia.

Jade Perdue, Senior Policy Analyst at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, presented the meeting’s keynote, explaining the importance of Patient and Family Engagement and the role it plays throughout the Partnerships for Patients (PFP) campaign. To date, PFP has engaged thousands of hospitals in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Other speakers addressed the need for increased transparency, communication and optimal resolution (CANDOR), the importance of “Influence” and the importance of data and commitment validation.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for open discussion to review and identify any needed revisions or additions to the existing Actionable Patient Safety Solutions (APSS) in six breakout sessions, which covered obstetric safety, airway safety, creating a culture of safety, medication errors, venous thromboembolisms, and early detection and treatment of sepsis. The sessions’ goals were to ensure that each APSS represents evidence-based best practices to overcome the leading problems hospitals are facing today.

“As 2020 draws near, it is essential that we continue to take action, accelerate our pace and make the fundamental changes needed to ensure we reach our goal of zero by 2020,” said Joe Kiani, Founder of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation. “If the hard work, passion and dedication shown by those that attended this year’s Midyear Planning Meeting is an indication, we will achieve our goal. The key is mutual learning, shared responsibility and mindfulness when we are dealing with patients and their families. As always, I couldn’t be more grateful for our partnership with Inova Heart & Vascular Institute and Dr. Charles Murphy.”

"Zero Preventable Deaths by 2020: Inova Heart and Vascular Institute is proud to partner with the Patient Safety Movement Foundation in reaching this goal,” said Dr. Charles E. Murphy, Chief Patient Safety Officer for Inova Heart & Vascular Institute. “Today's meeting highlighted the strength behind the movement as we continue to push forward in promoting this mutual and essential objective for the advancement of healthcare worldwide."

About Inova

Inova is a not-for-profit healthcare system based in Northern Virginia that serves more than 2 million people each year from throughout the Washington, DC, metro area and beyond. Inova is a comprehensive network of hospitals, outpatient services and facilities, primary and specialty care practices, and health and wellness initiatives. It is recognized as a global leader in developing and applying personalized health; connecting researchers, clinicians, and patients; and integrating genomic research for patient care, prevention, and wellness.

About the Patient Safety Movement Foundation

More than 200,000 people die every year in U.S. hospitals and 3 million worldwide in ways that could have been prevented. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation was established through the support of the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation, and Competition in Healthcare to reduce that number of preventable deaths to 0 by 2020 (0X2020). Improving patient safety will require a collaborative effort from all stakeholders, including patients, healthcare providers, medical technology companies, government, employers, and private payers. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation works with all stakeholders to address the problems with actionable solutions for patient safety. The Foundation also convenes the World Patient Safety, Science and Technology Summit. The Summit brings together some of the world’s best minds for thought-provoking discussions and new ideas to challenge the status quo. By presenting specific, high-impact solutions to meet patient safety challenges, called Actionable Patient Safety Solutions, encouraging medical technology companies to share the data their products are purchased for, and asking hospitals to make commitments to implement Actionable Patient Safety Solutions, the Patient Safety Movement Foundation is working toward zero preventable deaths by 2020. Visit http://patientsafetymovement.org/.

